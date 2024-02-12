TVs, furniture tipping over send thousands of children to the hospital each year, report says

New study says furniture tipping over sends thousands of children to hospital each year

New study says furniture tipping over sends thousands of children to hospital each year

New study says furniture tipping over sends thousands of children to hospital each year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's not a new danger, but despite efforts to raise awareness about the risks of TVs and furniture tipping over, thousands of children are still sent to the emergency room each year, according to a new report.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it's not just kids being hurt by furniture that tips over. The report also says there are ways to avoid the danger.

It can happen in an instant — curious children climbing on furniture can lead to dangerous consequences.

"When you have something that's that heavy falling on a child, it can result in death," Alex Hoegn-Saric, the chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said.

In a new report, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says nearly 18,000 people are hurt in tip-over incidents every year.

"Children are impacted more than anybody else. So, over the last 10 years, there have been over 200 deaths associated with tipovers," Hoegn-Saric said.

Of those deaths, the report says nearly half involved a television, and more than half of those involved children who were between 1 and 3 years old.

Others are at risk, too. The research shows more adults ages 60 and above are also being sent to the emergency room after furniture tipped over.

All clothing storage furniture manufactured after Sept. 1, 2023, has to meet updated safety measures laid out by the CPSC.

But no matter when your furniture was made, the agency says it should be anchored to the wall.

"Go to the hardware store, and for less than $20, go back and anchor it into the wall in about 20 minutes," Hoegn-Saric said.

The website Anchorit.gov has step-by-step instructions and videos on how to secure furniture to help prevent a tragedy.

Last month, the CPSC recalled millions of anti-tip-over kits manufactured by New Age Furniture.