TSA released year-end statistics for 2023, sees big spike in guns confiscated in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Transportation Security Administration officers had a busy year across the United States in 2023, especially in Pennsylvania.

According to the TSA, across eight Pennsylvania airports, agents confiscated 103 guns in 2023, a serious uptick in confiscations from 2022 when they confiscated 82.

Here in Pittsburgh, they confiscated 44, which was an increase from 2022 when 26 were confiscated.

However, despite the 103 confiscations in Pennsylvania, it did not crack the top ten.

Coming in 10th with 125 was Dallas Love Field in Texas and in first with 451 was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

Overall, TSA confiscated 6,737 guns across the country, an increase of 195 from 2022 when 6,542 guns were taken at checkpoints.

Passengers are permitted to fly with guns, but there are regulations and requirements. Passengers can travel with guns but must have them unloaded and in a locked hard-side case inside their checked baggage. They also must declare the weapon at security.

Failing to do so can result in civil penalties of up to $15,000.

You can read more about the laws and regulations surrounding flying with firearms at this link.