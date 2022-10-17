Watch CBS News
Local News

TSA holds recruitment event near Philadelphia International Airport

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Monday, the TSA is holding a recruitment event at a hotel near the airport. The TSA is interviewing for both, full- and part-time positions, until 4:30 p.m. 

Interviews are happening at the Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport Hotel at 9000 Bartram Avenue. 

Starting salary is $20.31 per hour. 

TSA offers new employees opportunities for pay increases after six months.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.