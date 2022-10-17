TSA holds recruitment event near Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Monday, the TSA is holding a recruitment event at a hotel near the airport. The TSA is interviewing for both, full- and part-time positions, until 4:30 p.m.

Interviews are happening at the Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport Hotel at 9000 Bartram Avenue.

Starting salary is $20.31 per hour.

TSA offers new employees opportunities for pay increases after six months.