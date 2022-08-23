Watch CBS News
Trump to host rally in Wilkes-Barre Township supporting Republican candidates Mastriano, Oz

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Sept. 3, former President Donald Trump will be in the Wilkes-Barre area rallying for Republican candidates in two big Pennsylvania races. He's holding a rally over Labor Day weekend.

Doug Mastriano is running for governor, and Dr. Mehmet Oz is running for the Senate. Both have the former president's support. 

CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns says we're likely to see a number of rallies like this during the midterms.

In a statement about the planned rally, Pennsylvania Democrats told CBS3 that both Oz and Mastriano are running "failing campaigns" and that a visit from Trump is not going to fix that.

