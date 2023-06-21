Trump-appointed Delaware judge who had Democratic support will oversee Hunter Biden case

DELAWARE (CNN) -- Federal District Judge Maryellen Noreika, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, will preside over the case that Justice Department brought against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Noreika, a former patent lawyer in Delaware, had the support of both Democratic senators from Delaware when she was nominated by Trump. Under the Senate's so-called blue slip tradition, nominees for district court seats must have the support of the home state senators to move forward.

She was confirmed by the Senate by voice vote in August 2018.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal to resolve a felony gun charge. A court appearance has not been scheduled.

As part of the plea agreement, the Justice Department has agreed to recommend a sentence of probation for the two counts of failing to pay taxes in a timely matter, according to sources. A judge would have the final say on any sentence, however.