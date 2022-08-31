One year later, many in NJ still rebuilding after Tropical Storm Ida tore through region

Many families still rebuilding in South Jersey one year after Tropical Storm Ida

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- One year ago, the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida tore through the region, causing severe flooding. In South Jersey, homes were blown apart after a powerful tornado touched down in Gloucester County.

Neighbors say it feels like the tornado hit yesterday, although it also feels like an eternity.

There are still tarps on roofs, plywood over garage doors and some homes are being rebuilt.

One year later, many families are still thankful they made it out alive.

"It's been some of the highest highs and lowest lows in my life," Ashley Thomas said.

Thomas always knew her neighborhood in Mullica Hill was close-knit, but that's never been proven more than in the last year.

"I think everyone is just trying to do the best they can," Thomas said, "and we're so grateful to the community."

Her home on Marvin Lane is being rebuilt one year after an EF-3 tornado with 150 mph winds demolished her old home.

"Lucky we have a walk-out basement," she said.

Thomas was eight months pregnant at the time and rode out the storm in the basement with her husband and two young daughters.

"I laid on top of the girls," Thomas said. "He laid on top of me and not five seconds later, I look up and you could see the sky."

Ten homes on Josephine and Victoria Lanes were also peeled apart. Today, many are still under construction and nearing completion.

"We lost a lot of mementos, decorations," Trish Donohue said.

But over on Salvatore Drive near Clems Run Road, Donohue's home is down to the studs.

Ceiling fans are sitting on top of ripped-up floors and a line of homes on her block are being rebuilt.

"I thought I'd be back by now," Donohue said. "We thought we'd be back in living here and not even close."

It's been an emotional year, but the progress has families feeling hopeful.

"I can't wait until everyone is back home," Thomas said. "It's very exciting for everyone. Can't wait. It will be a good day."

Thomas says right now, her move-in date is slated for some time in October.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that nearly 30 homes were completely destroyed in the storm, and nearly 500 homes were damaged.

Gloucester County says it is still waiting on more than $ 3 million in reimbursement from FEMA. That's still awaiting federal approval.

Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a news conference Thursday in Somerset County to mark the anniversary of the storm.