NJ American Red Cross volunteers head out west for tropical storm support

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tropical storm Hilary made landfall and parts of the west coast are dealing with intense winds and downpours.

Five American Red Cross responders from the Philadelphia area have already flown out to California from Philadelphia International Airport this weekend to help those impacted by the severe weather.

Tropical Storm Hilary brought heavy rain and powerful winds to San Diego leaving some people to be displaced.

The brutal weather is creating a need for American Red Cross volunteers from our area to head to impacted areas.

Bill Gausch arrived in San Diego Sunday morning.

"It's the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades," Gausch said.

He will be supervising one of the ten evacuation shelters within southern California where over 200 volunteers from across the country will be helping those in need.

"Our job is, shelters are going to open for people to come in for comfort, care, things that they might need," Gausch said. "It'll be open 24/7."

Aside from four volunteers coming from the southeastern part of Pennsylvania, the New Jersey American Red Cross is also sending a volunteer.

"The rainfall of course in the desert is a concern because that could lead to flooding but right now, we've been able to provide comfort to those who needed to leave their homes," Rosie Taravella, the regional CEO of the American Red Cross New Jersey, said.



Taravella with the American Red Cross New Jersey said if dangerous flooding and wind continue, three other responders are ready if needed.

"They're all willing to put it on hold to help someone in distress," Taravella said.

Gausch said the unprecedented nature of this weather is a big concern for those in California.

"We're from the east coast, three inches of rain may be an event, but it's not a major event. Out here three inches of rain, there's no place to put it."

He believes that brotherly love knows no bounds.

"I'm certain if something happened out in Philadelphia, the people here in San Diego would be sitting right there next to us," Gausch said.

The American Red Cross said volunteers can stay in California for up to two weeks if there is a need.