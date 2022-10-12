Former Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy gets moved to storage facility in Wayne

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The former Trolley Car Diner is on the move. The landmark is about to be moved from Mount Airy to Wayne Junction.

There's already been several attempts to move this iconic trolley diner car. The question is, will the city succeed on Wednesday?

The iconic diner has sat in this same location for nearly 20 years on Germantown Avenue, but on Wednesday morning it's going to a new home.

"'We're going to get to restore it and find a reuse for it somewhere else," Ken Weinstein, former owner of the Trolley Car Diner, said.

In September, the city attempted to move the Trolley Car Diner, but officials tell CBS3 they had to put a stop to the move due to a lack of sufficient insurance, permits and sagging trolley lines.

Meanwhile, the Mount Airy community will always remember this staple landmark that's been a diner and ice cream shop since 2000.

Vandalism to the diner such as graffiti and broken windows caused much concern for the community.

The diner will be moved to a storage facility in Wayne, where it will undergo repairs and return to its original structure

The trolley will be escorted by police to its new location.

"We're really excited to get it off the site here, so that people can enjoy good food and friendly service when it settles somewhere else," Weinstein said.