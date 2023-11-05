Super fans from Germany come to Philly for big Eagles-Cowboys game

International super fan travels from Germany to Philly for the first time for Eagles-Cowboys game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans are getting pumped up for Sunday's game and they're not just from our area.

"I've been waiting for this for almost three decades," Marc Schumacher said.

Schumacher said he was on a trip of a lifetime. The Eagles superfan has never been to a game before, let alone the U.S.

"Probably boo some Cowboys fans before the game because that's why I'm here," he said.

Since 1994, Schumacher who lives in Cologne, Germany, has cheered for the birds. He's a past president of the Philadelphia Eagles Germany fan club, which has some 100 members.

"I think there's no words to describe how I'm feeling right now. just happy. I can't wait to meet with all the people I know through the internet, through Facebook," Schumacher said.

Schumacher first met Michele Holben, a Philly native living in Germany, in 2018 on the night of the Super Bowl.

Fast forward and the two are now together at the bird's nest.

"We're not just an American league anymore," Holben said. "We have expanded globally."

Holben said Schumacher and the Germany fan club quickly became family while she lived overseas.

Since moving back to Delaware this summer, she's happy to have a piece of cologne here for the big rivalry.

"He is the first visitor out of the country to come to visit us and we were so excited because he picked his tickets to fly here before we had the Eagles schedule," Holben said.

Leading up to the Dallas game, the two went on a stadium tour running through the tunnel. Of course, Schumacher hit up the pro shop and dropped some $700 on new gear.

"I brought a full empty suitcase for my way back," he said.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup Schumacher and his girlfriend are going to see all of the Philly sites including the Liberty Bell and then on Sunday they're going to be tailgating down at the Linc.

In South Philly, the British and Irish have landed at the Birds nest.

There's no sign of jetlag as the passion made its way across the Atlantic. These fans are a part of the Eagles British & Irish fan club.

Great talking with you and @BritishEagles !! GO BIRDS 🦅 https://t.co/vjvJtFqZal — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) November 3, 2023

Liam O'Neill, from Dublin, and Phill Mountstephens from Somerset, England are here with 23 others

Dedication is one way to describe the group.

Often they're moving their schedules around to watch the games in the United Kingdom or Ireland often starting after midnight and still heading to work the next day.

These fans are ready to see another win this time at their home away from home.