Hundreds prepare for 3rd annual Tri-State DisAbility Art Show

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Hundreds of students are getting their entries ready for the third annual Tri-State DisAbility Art Show. The art show coincides with autism awareness month.

Students at the Y.A.L.E. School Ellisburg Campus are using chairs as a canvas to express their creativity.

They'll soon enter these exhibits in the third annual Tri-State DisAbility Art Show.

"It's very exciting. I participated in the one last year. I made like, a little like, fuse bead necklace thing. It was fun," Karen Donnelly, an art teacher at Y.A.L.E. and organizer of the show, said.

The event is an opportunity for students from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to display their paintings, sculptures and mixed media in a community setting.

"Last year, we had I believe, 300 or so people that came out to the art show. We're hoping for a larger turnout this year." Kathy Donnelly said.

The art show is aimed at empowering children with disabilities and giving them a space to showcase their talents.

"We have already been getting a whole bunch of different entries for the art show and it's really, really cool to see all the kids' artwork come in for it," Donnelly said.

Students grades K-12 participate and their disabilities range from autism and behavioral disorders, to visual and hearing impairments.

"This is my first year in the art show, so it's kind of like, nervous," Sha'nyia Lindsey, an 8th grader at the Y.A.L.E. School, said.

The Y.A.L.E. school encourages students to enter their artwork by April 20.

"It's going to be a lot of art. It's going to be creative. It's going to be a lot of like, colors," Jorge Cabrera, another 8th grader at the Y.A.L.E. School, said.

The free art show takes place at the performing arts center at Y.A.L.E. School Ellisburg Campus on April 28 and April 29.