Gloucester County pet groomer charged after customer's dog dies during appointment

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey pet groomer was charged with possessing narcotics and resisting arrest after a dog died at his business Friday afternoon, Woodbury police said.

According to the City of Woodbury Police Department, police were called to K-9 Kingdom, located at 588 Woodbury-Glassboro Road in Woodbury Heights, Friday at around 1 p.m. after a pet owner was told their dog had died at the grooming office.

The pet owner, a customer at K-9 Kingdom, told investigators that they had dropped their dog off to be groomed earlier Friday. Shortly after that, the customer received a call from K-9 Kingdom owner, Trevor Hunt, who told them their dog had died, police said.

While officials were working to obtain a search warrant for the business, Woodbury police said Hunt became "uncooperative and had to be taken into custody."

Once the warrant for K-9 Kingdom was approved, police said they seized a substantial amount of narcotics from inside the business.

Authorities charged Hunt with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (narcotics) and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Hunt is currently being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility until further notice, according to police.

Anyone who has information related to this active investigation is asked to contact Detective N. Cacciola at ncacciola@woodburypd.com or by calling 856-845-0065, extension 142.