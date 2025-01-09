Trenton Water Works customers asked to limit water use after filtration system impacted by ice buildup

Trenton Water Works customers asked to limit water use due to ice buildup on Delaware River

Customers of Trenton Water Works are being asked to limit how much water they use after ice buildup on the Delaware River started to impact the utility's water filtration plant.

TWW issued the limited water use advisory on Wednesday, Jan. 8 when "raw water intake ice build-up" at their plant on Route 29 South forced the system to go offline. On average, the plant filters and pumps out 30 million gallons of water each day for TWW's 217,000 customers.

"The plant is offline, and we are relying on the Pennington Avenue Reservoir and an emergency interconnection with New Jersey American Water that we have activated," said Michael Walker, TWW's Chief of Communications and Public Outreach.

Customers are being asked to only use water for essential purposes or emergencies, including putting out fires.

TWW says water is currently safe to drink however, and that residents shouldn't see any change in the quality of water coming from their taps.

Anyone living in TWW's service area that has questions or concerns about the advisory can contact the agency at (609) 989-3033, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.