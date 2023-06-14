Trenton's mayor raises alarm about guns after child fatally shot
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Trenton's mayor is raising the alarm about guns and keeping children out of harm's way.
This comes after Mayor Reed Guscioria says a child died from a gunshot wound inside a home Wednesday.
It happened on the 1300 block of Princeton Avenue.
The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says the child may have got hold of a gun and accidentally fired the weapon.
The shooting is under investigation.
