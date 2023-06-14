Trenton's mayor raises alarm about guns after child fatally shot

Child dies from gunshot wound in Trenton

Child dies from gunshot wound in Trenton

Child dies from gunshot wound in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Trenton's mayor is raising the alarm about guns and keeping children out of harm's way.

This comes after Mayor Reed Guscioria says a child died from a gunshot wound inside a home Wednesday.

It happened on the 1300 block of Princeton Avenue.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says the child may have got hold of a gun and accidentally fired the weapon.

The shooting is under investigation.