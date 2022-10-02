Watch CBS News
Car crash in Chester County kills 1 teenager, leaves another injured: Police

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crash in Chester County Saturday night kills one teenager and leaves another injured. The driver who was killed in the accident was a student at Conestoga High School, Tredyffrin Township police say.

Police say the accident happened around 11:56 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Contention Lane in the Berwyn section of Tredyffrin Township.

Two teenage boys were in the car, and while the driver sustained fatal injuries, police say, the passenger's injuries were less severe.

Tredyffrin Township police say the school district of the deceased will provide assistance to students in need.

The crash is under investigation. No other car was involved in the crash, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the events leading up to the crash is asked to contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department Traffic Unit at (610) 408-3667.

