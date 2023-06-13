Hollywood, "Everwood" stars react to Treat Williams' death: "I can still feel the warmth of your presence"

Celebrities took to social media to mourn actor Treat Williams after the 71-year-old died in a motorcycle crash in Vermont Monday. Fellow co-stars from "Everwood" were quick to remember the actor fondly — offering their condolences to his wife of 35 years, Pam Van Sant, and their two children.

Actor Treat Williams attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Metrograph special screening of "Hair" on Sept. 21, 2019 in New York City. Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Williams would often gush about Van Sant, posting on Instagram just a week ago, "Pam just redid our living room. I love what she did. Actually I love her. Lucky me." He also posted a photo of his wife, writing "Happy Woman's Day to my girl for life" in March.

"Everwood," which ran from 2002-2006 on The WB, starred Williams as Dr. Andy Brown, a brain surgeon who moves his family to the fictional small town of Everwood, Colorado. Williams appeared in more than 120 television and film roles, including the films "Hair," "Prince of the City" and "Once Upon a Time in America."

Creator Greg Berlanti posted a tribute on Instagram with a photo of Williams with Berlanti's sister, writing, "I've always loved it because it reminds me of the best about this business. As it, and you, always will."

"I can still feel the warmth of your presence," Berlanti wrote, recalling their first lunch together. "My love and prayers for you and your beautiful family who you loved so dearly and always reminded me nothing was worth anything without."

Scott Wolf, who appeared as Dr. Jake Hartman, remembered Williams' "big, beautiful heart."

"I love the way he lived, and loved, and he will be terribly missed," Wolf posted on Instagram. "Rest in peace, Treat. All the love in the world to his sweet family."

Gregory Smith, who starred as Ephram Brown on "Everwood," said in a statement to People, "This news is devastating. Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much."

Emily VanCamp, who appeared as Amy Abbott on the show, remembered her time working with Williams as "wonderful."

"The many times we worked together — always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time," VanCamp wrote on Instagram. "Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."

One-time co-stars Kim Cattrall, Wendell Pierce and Mark Hamill also posted tributes to the late actor.

"I'm in shock! RIP Dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend," Cattrall tweeted, alongside a photo of the two in the 1999 TV movie, "36 Hours to Die."

"Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man," Pierce tweeted, recalling their time together in 2016's "Confirmation." "In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP."

Williams also appeared as an extra in "The Empire Strikes Back" alongside Mark Hamill, who shared a photo of them together on set.

"Such a wonderful person… such a gifted actor… such a treasured friend," Hamill tweeted. "I'm gutted."