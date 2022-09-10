More than 600 runners participate Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes 5K run in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday marks 21 years since 9/11. On Saturday, a Hero Run honored those who lost their lives and those who went into action as America was under attack.

"We try to get the kids involved from a early age," Krysta Hopkins said.

The Hopkins family has been participating in the Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes 5K run for seven years.

"I think it's a way we can continue to learn from it and appreciate the efforts and what people have done for us," Tom Hopkins said.

The annual race is hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation. On Saturday, it attracted more than 600 runners.

Ryan Manion, alongside her mother, started the foundation after her brother, First Lt. Travis Manion, was killed on his second tour of duty in Iraq.

"You see all these kids here, there's so many kids out here running. They weren't around for 9/11. We need to remind them not only what took place that day but what took place in the aftermath, how we came together, how we unified as a country and let them feel that same sense of purpose and a sense that we were all unified as a country together," Ryan Manion said.

9/11 – a day almost 21 years ago that changed America forever. We not only remember the lives lost that day, but our first responders who continue to serve the days and years after.

"I think what's really important to honor and remember is the way that everybody came together," Adam Thiel, the Philadelphia Fire Commissioner, said.

As runners finished the race, Vietnam veteran Roland Scarinci shared a special message.

"Take care of this country, like I do," Scarinci said. "I love it with all my heart."

He will soon celebrate his 100th birthday. And he says 9/11 was a day that proved our country is strongly united.

If you couldn't attend the run, you can donate here.