Travelers ready for big plans on AC Boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Many people CBS News Philadelphia spoke with were headed to restaurants, casinos, and concerts and even tried to take advantage of the sunshine on the beach. They say they were looking forward to this weekend for a while.

The sunset over the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The salty breeze filled the air and the rides at the Steel Pier were up and running.

It's the unofficial start of summer.

"I am so excited Memorial Day is my favorite holiday," Pina Vricella said. "Even above Christmas!"

Many are traveling from near and far in the dreaded traffic to kickstart their summer.

"Yes, eight hours," one traveler said. "We came from North Carolina."

In Ocean City, many people came out for the Unlocking of the Ocean.

And in Wildwood, the Boardwalk was packed and the tram cars were up and running. The crowds didn't disappoint along the Jersey Shore.

"It's exciting. We are happy," Vricella said. "Everyone is out and about and enjoying themselves."

People we spoke to say they are looking forward to relaxing and spending time with friends and family."

"After a long winter, this is a kickoff to the summer so we are looking forward to it," one traveler said.

Many people say they are looking forward to what this summer will bring.