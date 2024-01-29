SEPTA train derails at York-Dauphin Station in Philadelphia's Kensington section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA train on the Market-Frankford Line derailed off its tracks at the York-Dauphin Station Monday night in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police said.

The train on the westbound rail was evacuated and power on the tracks was turned off. It happened at around 10:50 p.m., SEPTA said.

Service is currently shut down at York-Dauphin Station.

No injuries have been reported so far in the derailment, police said.

Shuttle buses are currently operating between Spring Garden Station and Allegheny Station on the El due to the derailment, SEPTA said. Riders should expect delays.

SEPTA said the shuttle buses will remain in effect for the rest of Monday night's service, but it's unclear if service will be impacted on Tuesday morning.

SEPTA will post the latest alerts on its website.

MFL: Shuttle buses will operate between Spring Garden and Allegheny Station due to track problems at York-Dauphin Station. Expect delays. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 30, 2024

It's unclear what caused the derailment.

SEPTA said the derailment is under investigation.