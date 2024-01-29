Watch CBS News
SEPTA train derails at York-Dauphin Station in Philadelphia's Kensington section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA train partially derails in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood
SEPTA train partially derails in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood 00:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA train on the Market-Frankford Line derailed off its tracks at the York-Dauphin Station Monday night in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police said.

The train on the westbound rail was evacuated and power on the tracks was turned off. It happened at around 10:50 p.m., SEPTA said. 

snapshot-10.jpg

Service is currently shut down at York-Dauphin Station.

No injuries have been reported so far in the derailment, police said. 

Shuttle buses are currently operating between Spring Garden Station and Allegheny Station on the El due to the derailment, SEPTA said. Riders should expect delays. 

SEPTA said the shuttle buses will remain in effect for the rest of Monday night's service, but it's unclear if service will be impacted on Tuesday morning. 

SEPTA will post the latest alerts on its website. 

It's unclear what caused the derailment. 

SEPTA said the derailment is under investigation.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 11:22 PM EST

