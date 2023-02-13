Trailblazer Dr. Mae Jemison talks journey as 1st Black woman to travel in space

Black History Month: Dr. Mae Jemison the first Black woman to travel into space

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we celebrate Black history, Dr. Mae Jemison is a first but certainly not a last. Jemison has worn so many hats throughout her career, but she had to overcome many obstacles.

Basting off into deep space, the absolute thrill of going where so few have gone but now so many follow the path paved by Jemison, a pioneer.

"We believe pursuing an extraordinary world tomorrow builds a better world today," Jemison said.

But it wasn't an easy journey for the first African American female astronaut. See back when she was just Mae, it was a time when careers in the sciences weren't encouraged for girls let alone Black girls.

"You know, with girls it's like 'don't get your clothes dirty!" Jemison said. "How can you explore the world and not get your clothes dirty?"

She challenged those notions, as a 6-year-old, she was determined to become a scientist and recalls her teacher asking if she meant a nurse.

"I put my hands on my hip and said, 'no I mean a scientist,'" Jemison said.

In 2023, after an extraordinary career with NASA, she acknowledges the progress being made in education but says there's still a long way to go, especially for women and minorities.

"I'm worried about education because in some ways," Jemison said. "I think our society does a lot of lip service to it, but we don't invest in it in the same way."

Jemison can now not only be considered a first in her field but an inspiration to a new generation of space travelers.

With the upcoming Artemis mission set to launch in 2024, NASA will land its first female person of color on the moon.

"We have the full representation of our society," Jemison said. "So the first woman of color, the first woman in space, the first person of color, no matter how they classify it, we need to take advantage of the full range of talent."

Jemison emphasizes because achievements like that don't come easy Black history should be honored year-round.

"Understand that these things are not just figures you use for this time, and you do your report and go away," Jemison said. "They're as much part of our world as any other history."

And how about this for an accomplishment?

Jemison is an official LEGO. In 2017, she was included the "Women of NASA" collector's set.

The trailblazer has her hands in everything: a medical career, writing and research for STEM, and speaking engagements all over the world.

Jemison looks forward to seeing even more women and minorities exploring the world beyond and wouldn't completely rule out suiting back up if called upon.

"And they can take older people too," Jemison said.

Jemison also spoke about how important it is for Black girls to get involved with STEM at an early age.

It's one of her many points she shares in her speeches.