Left lane closed on Interstate 95 northbound after truck spills cement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well this isn't the type of repaving we needed on Interstate 95. New video shows a cement spill that is jamming up Interstate 95 northbound near Penn's Landing.

A cement truck spilled some of its cement in the left lane. Authorities are redirecting traffic.

Video shows the cement truck pulled over on the side of I-95.

The left lane is currently closed heading northbound before the Vine Street Expressway and Exit 22 is jammed all the way north of the Walt Whitman Bridge.