Left lane closed on Interstate 95 northbound after truck spills cement
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well this isn't the type of repaving we needed on Interstate 95. New video shows a cement spill that is jamming up Interstate 95 northbound near Penn's Landing.
A cement truck spilled some of its cement in the left lane. Authorities are redirecting traffic.
Video shows the cement truck pulled over on the side of I-95.
The left lane is currently closed heading northbound before the Vine Street Expressway and Exit 22 is jammed all the way north of the Walt Whitman Bridge.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.