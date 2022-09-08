Watch CBS News
Local News

Left lane closed on Interstate 95 northbound after truck spills cement

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well this isn't the type of repaving we needed on Interstate 95. New video shows a cement spill that is jamming up Interstate 95 northbound near Penn's Landing.

A cement truck spilled some of its cement in the left lane. Authorities are redirecting traffic. 

Video shows the cement truck pulled over on the side of I-95.

The left lane is currently closed heading northbound before the Vine Street Expressway and Exit 22 is jammed all the way north of the Walt Whitman Bridge. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 12:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.