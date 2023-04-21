Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer flips, spills asphalt near I-95 in Tacony

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a tractor-trailer was coming off of Exit 30 on Interstate 95 when it overturned Friday morning. The truck's load of asphalt ended up spilling all over Cottman Avenue as well.

The spill closed Exit 30 for several hours, but it reopened a little after 5 a.m. Friday.

A woman was taken to the hospital from the scene, and we have a call into police to about how she is doing right now.

