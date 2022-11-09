Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has had some beautiful afternoons the last few days, but are you ready for some wet weather?

While the news department has been focused on the polls, the CBS3 Next Weather Team is focused on the tropics. Yes, it may be late in the season, but Tropical Storm Nicole, soon to be Hurricane Nicole, is making its way toward Florida and will eventually move through the Delaware Valley.

As we head into the heart of Wednesday, Nicole continues to strengthen off the East Coast of Florida.

Tropical Storm Nicole to move through Philly region this weekend CBS3 Next Weather Team

Landfall is expected by Thursday morning, with category 1 force winds of at least 75 mph. The best chances of a direct hit lay somewhere between Daytona Beach and Cape Canaveral. Gusty winds, heavy, torrential rain and the likelihood of coastal flooding are the main concerns for the sunshine state.

Thankfully, speed will pick up and push it north Thursday evening, but that means it will eventually head toward our region.

Nicole eye the Philadelphia region

Get all your outdoor plans done early Friday morning, as thickening clouds will eventually give way to rain by noon.

An upper-level jet stream - the wind that drives our weather - and a cold front will help drive the remnants of Nicole out pretty quickly, but not before giving our area a bit of trouble.

From late Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, expect gusty winds over 40 mph, heavy rain, and even some lightning and thunder.

CBS3 Next Weather Meteorologist Andrew Kozak has been studying the dynamics of the storm, and it just doesn't seem like severe weather is likely. That said, a few strong storms, especially over Delaware, cannot be ruled out.

Most of the latest models indicate at least 1 to 2 inches of rain before all is said and done Saturday afternoon. We'll even see a bit of clearing late in the day.

The CBS3 Next Weather Team has declared Friday and Saturday Next Weather Alert Days.

From Tropical To Wintery In Just 1 weekend

Once Nicole is gone, expect some truly cold air to move into the area with the clearing skies.

Sunday brings us mostly sunny skies, gusty NW winds and temperatures colder than we've experienced all season long. Expect highs in the 40s, with freeze advisories and/or warnings very likely into early next week.

Bundle up, because below-average temperatures are less than a week away!