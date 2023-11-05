Hundreds of bikers donate presents to Toys for Tots ahead of holiday season in Philadelphia

Hundreds of bikers donate to Toys for Tots for the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even though we're close to a month away from the holidays, the giving has already started.

But it wasn't the usual holiday sleigh carrying all the presents.

Instead, hundreds of bikers from all across the Delaware Valley rode into Rivers Casino with their motorcycles and trunks full of presents to donate to the U.S. Marine Corps reserve's program – Toys for Tots.

"If you can give a toy to every child that's in need, put a smile on their face, that's what Christmas is all about and that's what the holidays are about," Bill Viereck, of Barb's Harley Davidson, said.

It didn't take long for brand-new toys to fill countless boxes. Each one heading to a kid in need this holiday season.

"It is all volunteer-based as well and if we don't have money to buy toys, donation is the next best thing," Michael Gaskin, the lead coordinator of Toys for Tots, said.

And rather than wearing the typical leather jacket and riding gear, two bikers came out dressed to spread holiday cheer.

"The motorcycle is like a sleigh so I thought it was appropriate," Don Bark, of Cinnaminson, said.

But the donations didn't stop there, a trailer with hundreds of toys rolled on through driven by Bill Viereck.

"We're glad to help out," Viereck said. "It's for the kids and it's something we look forward to every year."

And come next year, the hope is the giving will grow more and more.

"Make it bigger every year and give to the kids," Viereck said.

Now, that all the toys have been collected, it's time for them to be delivered to two different USMC training camps, including one in Bristol and the other in Folsom.