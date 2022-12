Fire breaks out in Chester County townhome

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Chester County has caused a significant amount of damage to townhomes in Phoenixville.

The development is along Westridge Circle.

There is now a huge hole in the roof and in part of the building.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.