"I got shot!" Video shows man knocking on cousin's door after shooting

"I got shot!" Tow truck driver runs to relative's house after shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New exclusive surveillance video shows the moments shortly after a tow truck driver was shot during an attempted robbery in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was parking his truck for the night when four men approached and announced a robbery on South 72nd Street near Greenway Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday. Then they shot him three times.

"I got shot," Sallieu Sesay can be heard saying in the video.

The gunmen ran from the scene after shooting Sesay, a 40-year-old father of five children.

A doorbell security camera captured the heart-pounding moments after the shooting. Sesay rushed to his cousin's home and knocked on the door.

He was later taken to a hospital and placed in critical condition.

Sesay's father says his son had to undergo surgery. He has a message for the four suspects.

"Why are you doing this to him? Don't you have a heart to think about this? That's somebody's son, somebody's father, somebody's brother, somebody's cousin. Why are you doing this?" Mohamed Sesay said.

Sesay recently purchased the truck he was using and is an independent operator, his father said.

So far, police have not made any arrests. They are looking for four men who were all wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should contact police.