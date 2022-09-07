Philadelphia police release video of 2 suspects wanted for multiple Tacony robberies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help in identifying suspects wanted for multiple robberies. Police say a man robbed a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue twice.
The first robbery happened in July. Surveillance footage shows the masked suspect grabbing money from a cash register.
The second robbery happened in August. The suspect and another man robbed the store at gunpoint.
Police won't say how much money was stolen in either robbery.
