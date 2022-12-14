Top Gun: Maverick available to stream on Paramount+ next week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grab your aviators and your leather jacket. The biggest movie of the year is flying into your home.
You can stream Top Gun Maverick on Paramount+ starting next Thursday, December 22.
The sequel starring Tom Cruise raked in almost $1.5 billion at the box office this year.
The streaming service has a deal for new and returning viewers to get 50% off a yearly plan for the first year. The deal ends on Jan. 2, 2023.
The movie is nominated for Best Motion Picture-Drama and Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.
Paramount+ and Top Gun Maverick are part of the Paramount company, which also is the parent company of CBS3.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.