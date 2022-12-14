Top Gun: Maverick available to stream on Paramount+ next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grab your aviators and your leather jacket. The biggest movie of the year is flying into your home.

You can stream Top Gun Maverick on Paramount+ starting next Thursday, December 22.

The sequel starring Tom Cruise raked in almost $1.5 billion at the box office this year.

The streaming service has a deal for new and returning viewers to get 50% off a yearly plan for the first year. The deal ends on Jan. 2, 2023.

The movie is nominated for Best Motion Picture-Drama and Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.

Paramount+ and Top Gun Maverick are part of the Paramount company, which also is the parent company of CBS3.