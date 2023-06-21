Watch CBS News
High School

Top 20 most dominant Pennsylvania high school football programs of last decade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Powered by seven state titles, St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) is the most dominant high school football team from Pennsylvania over the last decade.

Based on our methodology, the Hawks amassed 549 points from 2013 to 2022 to edge Southern Columbia Area (Catawissa), which finished second with 260 points.

St. Joseph's Prep won three state titles in a row from 2018-2020, capped with a No. 4 national ranking after the third straight crown.

To read the rest of the article, continue to MaxPreps.com.

