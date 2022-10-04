Watch Live: Philadelphia School District Superintendent to share findings of listening tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington will share his findings from his Listening and Learning tour. The superintendent announced the tour when he started the job which he says will help him to better understand the needs of the district.

There are three phases in the superintendent's transition process.

Currently, we are on phase two which includes the release of this comprehensive view of the school system.

Watlington took over as Philadelphia's Schools Chief, replacing William R. Hite Jr. who was superintendent for a decade.

His 100-day plan, the Listening and Learning tour, focuses on five priority areas

Student and staff well being

Developing trust with the city

Assessing teaching and learning

Re-examining district structure / organizational leadership

Examining operations and finances within the district

During Tuesday's press conference, Dr. Watlington is expected to share key findings from his sessions with district stakeholders and announce new executive team hires.

CBS3 spoke with him when he was announcing his need to do this.

"I think it is important to focus on getting to know Philadelphia. Trust begins when I begin to listen, and I have to listen to understand, to understand this community, to understand what we think is working really well and to understand what we think are areas that need improvement in the school district," the Philadelphia School District Superintendent said.

That press conference will take place at the Philadelphia School District headquarters at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will be streamed in the video above.