New Jersey police chase deer through Cedar Grove Elementary School: video

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- Rudolph might be the most famous reindeer of all, but another daring deer is about to go down in history in Toms River, New Jersey.

In video posted on the Toms River Police Department's Facebook page, a deer was caught hoofing it through the halls of Cedar Grove Elementary the night of Saturday, Nov. 25.

The department told CBS Philadelphia that a resident walking his dog called police after he witnessed the deer run through a glass window and into the school just before 10 p.m.

An officer's body-worn camera captured the deer dashing and prancing its way through the halls before running into a classroom, where it leaped and lunged over a desk as police tried to catch it.

The team of responding officers was eventually able to open a door and guide the deer back to safety and the great outdoors.

Toms River police confirmed in their post that "no reindeer were injured during filming," and told CBS Philadelphia that school security and staff were brought in to clean and board up the broken window.