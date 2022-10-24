Watch CBS News
San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Young Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win
Young Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win 02:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.

To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.

Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.

The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.

