T. M. Peirce students return from winter break to new school building in North Philadelphia

T. M. Peirce Elementary School returns from winter break to brand new building in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - T. M. Peirce Elementary School students returned from winter break Wednesday to a brand new school building in Philadelphia. Principal Anthony Gordon called it an exciting day after the elementary school dealt with lead and asbestos issues in its former building. Now, students and staff finally get to enter a new facility.

T. M. Peirce Elementary School sits on North 23rd and West Cambria Streets. It's the first public elementary school built in North Philadelphia in over seven decades.

Students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade said they're looking forward to navigating the school's new hallways and classrooms for the first time.

On Wednesday, students and parents joined the principal and staff as the school hosted an indoor arrival in their cafeteria.

"The building that we were in, our original building, was over 100 years old," Gordon said. "It was very outdated, antiquated and to come into a space, a 21 century space, is exciting that we're now in a space that promotes and supports 21 century learning."

The school has a little under 200 students.

Gordon said he thinks the highlight of the building is its new library.