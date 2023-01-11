"Titanic" heads back to theaters for Valentine's Day to celebrate its 25th anniversary

Rose Dewitt Bukater promised Jack Dawson she would "never let go," and now, neither will the biggest fans of "Titanic." In celebrating the 25th anniversary of the James Cameron film, the epic love story is heading back to theaters for Valentine's Day.

"Titanic," which debuted on Dec. 19, 1997, tells the story of a fictional duo that meets aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic in 1912. In it, upper-class teenager Rose Dewitt Bukater, who is engaged to a wealthy man and is on the ship's maiden voyage with her widowed mother, meets Jack Dawson, a young artist who won a third-class ticket at the last minute during a poker game. Within days of meeting, the pair fall in love just before the ship collides with a fatal iceberg.

The movie has won dozens of awards since its debut and has been nominated for far more. And now, after what has felt like 84 years, it's headed back to theaters once again.

Paramount Pictures said that the movie will be back on the big screen in 4K and 3D for a limited time beginning Feb. 10. The remastered film is also coming back with a new poster and trailer in celebration, the latter of which has been viewed nearly 4 million times on Twitter alone.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the timeless love story this Valentine’s Day Weekend.

#Titanic returns to the big screen in remastered 4K 3D on February 10. pic.twitter.com/WcBFJJ8hBI — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) January 10, 2023

Paramount, the parent company of Paramount Pictures, is also the parent company of CBS News.

The movie's re-release will happen around the same time that National Geographic is set to debut a special about the film. In it, director James Cameron has promised to answer the single question that has remained popular since it first came out: Could Jack have fit on the door with Rose to survive the Atlantic's icy waters?

Late last year, Cameron revealed the answer: a resounding "no way."

"There was no way they both could have survived," Cameron told Postmedia, according to The Toronto Sun. "Only one could survive."

Cameron worked with a hypothermia expert to conduct a forensic analysis of the situation, and is set to provide details on the proof of his decision during the special, he said.

"He needed to die. It's like Romeo and Juliet," he said. "It's a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice."