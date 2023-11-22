Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after crash in Tinicum Township near Clarion Hotel, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 22, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 22, 2023 (AM) 02:10

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A person died in a crash in Tinicum Township on Wednesday night, police said. 

The crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. at 76 Industrial Highway near the Clarion Hotel. 

Industrial Highway is currently shut down due to the crash, authorities said. 

Police said another person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. 

lns-tinicum-accident-frame-10994.jpg

First published on November 22, 2023 / 10:42 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.