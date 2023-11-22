1 dead after crash in Tinicum Township near Clarion Hotel, police say

Digital Brief: Nov. 22, 2023 (AM)

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A person died in a crash in Tinicum Township on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. at 76 Industrial Highway near the Clarion Hotel.

Industrial Highway is currently shut down due to the crash, authorities said.

Police said another person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.