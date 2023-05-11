Garnet Valley man ID'd in deadly NJ skydiving accident

MONROE, N.J. (CBS) -- A Garnet Valley man has been identified after a deadly skydiving accident Wednesday.

It happened at Skydive Cross Keys in Monroe, New Jersey, shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Castlebay and Kippen Drives, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.

Timothy Slacht, 48, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cross Keys said Thursday that Slacht had been skydiving for more than a decade with more than 700 jumps in his life.

According to Cross Keys, Slacht's parachute was deployed at a normal altitude.

"Skydive Cross Keys' staff and community are deeply saddened by the loss of a loved and respected member of our community," Cross Key said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.