Youth sports coach arrested on sexual assault charges: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A youth basketball and softball coach was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting minors, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday. Timothy Foster, 38, was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say it was predatory behavior and they're concerned there could be more children who were allegedly preyed upon.

A Special Victims Unit captain said so far, two accusers have come forward and submitted to forensic interviews.

Investigators say their case against Foster is strong and will rely upon the accusers' statements.

Foster was arrested and charged with: Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, Endangering Welfare, Contact with Minor, Sexual Assault, Rape, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Sexual Assault and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse. @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 20, 2023

Foster, a coach with the Port Richmond Tigers, surrendered to police to answer to charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault and other sex crimes after detectives with the SVU say he preyed upon at least two teenage team members, ages 13 and 14.

"This investigation started on Jan. 9 when a 14-year-old girl came in with her mother," Capt. James Kearney said, "and informed us of inappropriate relations that was going on with her coach Mr. Foster."

Two days later, investigators say a 13-year-old then came forward to make a complaint.

Police say they believed the inappropriate contact began a year ago.

Foster, a coach for the Tigers for several years, is also accused of hosting sleepovers where detectives say some of the sexual abuse occurred.

"They had sleepovers at his house and young teenage girls were at his house," Kearney said. "They happened at other locations and I'm not going to disclose at this point, but there were other locations that this occurred."

Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia that they had often seen Foster driving a white van.

News of his arrest and the charges announced Friday by Philadelphia police came as a shock.

"Girls, boys, it's not right," Tony Davis of Port Richmond said. "They're kids. Let them grow up."

CBS Philadelphia has not yet heard back for comment from leadership at the Port Richmond Tigers.

Foster doesn't have an attorney listed yet on court records.

His bail is set at 10 percent of $275,000.