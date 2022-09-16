Watch CBS News
The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary

By Vittoria Woodill

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale

If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. 

"This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. 

The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by Henry Mercer in 1911. 

"It was a midlife crisis project for him. He was disgruntled at his job at the museum and he was seeing the disappearing Pennsylvania red pottery around him and it disturbed him," McGuirk said. 

A workshop for Moravian tiles is what it was and still is.

As Executive Director Katia McGuirk would put it, Tileworks is meant to honor the past and craft the future. 

For the first time ever, they're having what they are calling a Boneyard sale for 50% off. They're selling perfectly misfit tiles to the community as a thank you. 

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 

Vittoria Woodill
The versatile Vittoria Woodill appears on CBS3 Eyewitness News team as feature reporter on a variety of segments, including "Taste with Tori," which gives viewers a tour of the region's great eats and the people behind them.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:56 PM

