Tight security expected in Philadelphia during President Joe Biden's visit to Independence Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are less than 24 hours before President Joe Biden arrives in Philadelphia and security will be tight in the city. Safety is really top of mind for so many people.

Visitors tell CBS3 they've been seeing plenty of law enforcement in the area of Independence Mall on Wednesday, almost at every corner.

"I feel completely safe here," one person said.

Police appear to be out in force in Philadelphia, a reassuring sign to international visitors like Enda Kerr from Ireland.

"I certainly had no problems walking around by myself," Kerr said.

A woman visiting from Chicago says police in the city have been especially visible.

"We've passed probably, I would say seven or eight at different points walking around and we've been here for like 30 minutes," Andrea said.

President Biden's trip to Philadelphia on Thursday comes about two months since his last visit here and with all eyes again on the City of Brotherly Love, officials say security will be tight and police will be layered.

"The safety of everyone is our top priority and is paramount," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Police also say to expect road closures from 4th to 6th Streets and Market to Walnut Streets starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

As officials go into full preparation mode at Independence Mall.

Preps are also happening about three miles away along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the weekend's Made in America Festival.

Amid the hustle and bustle of crews working to set up the stages, lights and audio, officials expect the festival to attract tens of thousands of people.

"It's nice to see activity happening in the city that's positive," Sophia Amodei said. "I guess it takes a few days to prep for all of that."

But police insist the city is ready for both the festival and the President's visit.

"To make sure that all event participants remain safe, we will also be assigning plainclothes officers in and around the event," Outlaw said.

Officials also say some SEPTA riders should expect detours and some Market-Frankford Line subways may bypass the 5th Street Station Thursday afternoon.