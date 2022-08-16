Tiger Woods arrives in Wilmington to discuss LIV Golf with PGA Tour's top players

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Imagine if Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid left the NBA and joined a brand new league overseas for a ton of money. Now, imagine LeBron James met with the remaining players and tried to convince them to stay in the NBA to save it as we know it. That's what's happening in the area, but only with golf.

Eyewitness News has staked out all day waiting to see if Tiger Woods would show up and he has, but across town.

Around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Eyewitness News exclusively captured video of Woods arriving in Wilmington at Hotel Du Pont.

Exclusive shot of Tiger Woods arriving at Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington. He’s here to talk with other members of the PGA tour to rally support.



📸 @WILL___CBS3 @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/1gLyrwpWlo — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) August 16, 2022

Woods will not play in the BMW Championship tournament at Wilmington Golf Club, be he is in town to discuss the future of the PGA Tour as it battles the new Suadi-backed start-up, LIV GOLF.

He's here to rally some of the top golfers in the world in hopes that they will not defect to the new tour that's giving outrageous sums of money to golfers that make the jump.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News caught up with Tom Hoge, ranked 21st in the FedEx Cup standings and he talked about Tiger watch.

"To be honest, I know less than most of the public out there I guess because I'm getting texts about it all day," Hoge said. "All I've really heard is that it sounds like a meeting for the top players only, kind of an offsite deal and figure out what they all want to do, I guess. I really haven't been included in those talks so I'm kind of in the dark like everyone else is."