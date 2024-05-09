Thursday weather in Philadelphia region kicks off with clouds before PM showers move in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday morning starts off nice with temperatures in the 60s. It'll get a little warmer ahead of evening and overnight showers - with our peak temperature depending on when that rain arrives.

Right now it's looking like a high of 70 degrees today in Philadelphia and up into the Lehigh Valley. It's a little cooler at the Jersey Shore with a likely high of 66 degrees.

Early clouds looked like they would bring showers but turned out not to be packing much, if any, precipitation. More clouds keep rolling in ahead of the evening action.

Steadier rain moves in tonight and that starts to kick up a chilly east wind. That's going to push ocean water up along our coasts - and is why coastal flood alerts are in effect across the region leading into the weekend.

A coastal flood advisory is in place until 2 a.m. Friday along the Delaware River and the ocean side of Ocean County. A coastal flood watch is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware and Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties in New Jersey.

Coastal flooding is likely at high tide in these areas when the alert is in effect.

When will it rain today?

It's looking like scattered showers will be over our region starting around 5 or 6 p.m. This won't be a ton of rain, but as we get into the overnight hours the rain becomes steadier.

It's looking like any potential gusty storms will stay south of our area. If we were to see any overnight thunderstorms, they would only be in the southernmost parts of our region like Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware - and only if the storms lifted north from their current track.

Friday also brings a drastic drop in temperatures. While we reached 88 at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, which was 15 degrees above the average for this time of May, we'll only be at 53 degrees by 5 p.m. Friday. That's 20 degrees below average.

The weekend is not too much better. Saturday looks OK with some sun, but it's looking like there will be some rain on Mother's Day - plan any outdoor activities accordingly.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Cooler with clouds. High 70

Friday: Chilly and damp. High 56

Saturday: Some sun. High 62

Sunday: Clouds with a shower for Mother's Day. High 63

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 75

Tuesday: Showers late. High 75

Wednesday: More showers. High 72

