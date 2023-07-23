Three people taken to hospital after shooting in Grays Ferry: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say three adults will be OK after a triple shooting in South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry Saturday night.
Philadelphia Police went to 3300 Reed Street a little after 9 p.m. and say they found three people shot when arriving at the scene.
A 28-year-old man was shot once in the left hip, a 32-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach, and a 35-year-old man was shot in both thighs, police say.
There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.
