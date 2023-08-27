Three people shot in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood: police

Digital Brief: Aug. 27, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man and two women are in stable condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Police say the triple shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Pike Street.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in her left calf.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the back, neck, right leg and shoulder.

A 32-year-old man was also shot in the left calf.

All three victims were transported to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and have been placed in stable condition.

Police say no arrest has been made and no weapons have been recovered.

This story will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.