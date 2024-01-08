3 homes burned after early morning fire in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood

At least three homes burned during early morning fire in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section

At least three homes burned during early morning fire in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood is under control Monday morning after spreading to at least three homes.

Philadelphia fire crews responded to the blaze on the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m., where a fire had broken out at a two-story rowhome, just off Torresdale Avenue.

According to the fire chief, the blaze was placed under control just before 6:30 a.m.

Neighbors said they believe the woman living in the house broke her leg trying to escape the fire, but officials have not yet confirmed any injuries.

This is a developing story. CBS Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.