3 dead after quadruple shooting in Lawncrest: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were shot Friday afternoon in the city's Lawncrest section. Three of those victims did not survive.

This took place on the 5900 block of Palmetto Street just after 3:30 p.m.

"Bro! That's my son!" one person said.

Families are mourning in Lawncrest after three young people were shot and killed in the middle of the afternoon Friday. Officers believe the victims' ages range from 15 to 20 years old.

"We gotta do better as a community, as a whole, we have to take accountability," Shierea Owens said.

Philadelphia police found one victim on the sidewalk, another on a porch, and one inside the home. All three were dead.

A fourth victim, a 16-year-old was shot in the stomach.

"That individual is placed in stable condition at this point," police deputy commissioner John Stanford said. "However, officers are able to obtain information of the vehicle that may have dropped off that individual."

Security video shows a black SUV crashing into a parked minivan on nearby Whitaker Avenue several minutes after the shooting. Then two people from the SUV run from the scene. But police quickly took them into custody and say they may have dropped off the 16-year-old victim at a hospital before the crash.

A quadruple shooting in Northeast Phila. leaves three people dead.

A quadruple shooting in Northeast Phila. leaves three people dead.

A fourth person, a 16-year-old, is in critical condition, police say

Damage was left behind and police also found a gun inside the SUV.

"That vehicle still has to be processed and those individuals will be questioned by homicide at this point," said.

As authorities work to figure out what led up to the gunfire, neighbors are afraid.

"There's no accountability today," Owens said.

Owens had to walk her seven-year-old daughter around crime scene tape to take her home from school.

Petrillo: Are you concerned for your own daughter's safety growing up in the city?

Owens: At this point I really am. That's too close to home.

Even experienced detectives are impacted by another shooting taking more young lives.

"It's frustrating 'cause again, I know the work that our men and women are doing in trying to stop, trying to prevent, these types of incidents from happening," Stanford said.

"We can't lose hope, because if we lose hope, then everybody in the city will lose hope," Stanford said.

Two people were questioned overnight, but police have not said how they were connected to the case. We're told they also may be teenagers, like some of the victims.