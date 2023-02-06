Three children struck by car in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.
Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.
None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital.
