Three children struck by car in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.

None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital. 

First published on February 6, 2023 / 1:09 PM

