Thousands pack Jersey Shore beaches to wrap up Memorial Day Weekend

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Thousands of people packed Jersey Shore beaches Monday to soak in the sun on the last day of the Memorial Day Weekend.

Many families drove several hours to do one-day trips to Atlantic City.

Mir Lavonte, who's from Philadelphia, brought her son, Xavion, to the beach for the first time.

"It's great! I hope he's enjoying himself," Lavonte said. "Being a first-time mom, it's been an incredible thing, so yes, we definitely had to take him out here to enjoy the weather."

Melvin Pham drove from Haddon Heights to Atlantic City with his girlfriend for the day.

"I start work tomorrow," Pham said. "It's kind of like the one last relaxation day before that."

Haley Carcamo's family drove several hours from Germantown, Maryland to spend a day in Atlantic City.

"My family and I, we honestly don't get a lot of time together," Carcamo said. "We thought it would be a great time to hang out at the beach."

While Memorial Day is a Monday free of school and work obligations, Keith W. Fuller, an Air Force and Army veteran, wants people to remember why they're free on this day.

"My wife and I went and had breakfast, and a gentleman and his two daughters picked up the tab and said, 'Thank you,'" Fuller said. "Just appreciating and thanking the people that helped you to have the freedom you do have."