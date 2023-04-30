Thousands brave rainy conditions in 43rd Broad Street Run in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of runners stepped off Sunday morning in the 43rd Broad Street Run. It's said to be the biggest 10 mile run in the country.

"I'm feeling great," Adam Melson, a runner, said.

That great feeling you get when you're lacing up to run 10 miles from North Philly to South Philly.

"You go out there, see what you can do and run with 36,000 people. It's going to be a good one," Melson said.

"You can't beat this crowd that comes out for this race and that's definitely what keeps us coming back," Norma Abbattista said.

Thousands of runners left their best out on the pavement in this year's Broad Street Run.

Angela Donnelly said the spectators keep her going during the run.

"The fans, everyone cheering on the side, the people you're running with, there's such energy,"Donnelly said.

"We come out and cheer them and give them courage to run," a woman said.

The morning began with a prayer service at the Our Lady of Hope Church.

From there, it was time to make it from Fishers Lane down to the Wells Fargo Center. Some of runners, like Team Sparkles, ran for a cause.

"We want to find a cure for cancer," Stasha Feret said. "We're tired of it taking our loved ones so making the miles meaningful."

Others ran for personal gratification

"It's been 10 years since my last one," Melson said. "Ten years and four kids in between, so seeing what I can do at 40 versus 30."

Others did it for the Brotherly Love you'll only find in Philly.

"I love the community that comes out, the spectators, the volunteers, there's such an energy in the city on a day like today," Darcy Lucia said.

"Of course when you're in Philly there's nothing like that energy up and down Broad," Donnelly said.