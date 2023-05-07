Thousands attend Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was another successful year at the Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival.

Huge crowds of people came out to explore the plants, crafts and artwork as Germantown Avenue blossomed into an outdoor marketplace Sunday.

"We knew it was going to be such beautiful weather, so we wanted to come out and experience it. It's always such a good time," Trinity Pellegrin said.

Germantown Avenue was transformed into an urban village, with more than 200 vendors selling everything from plants and coffee mugs to jewelry and sculptures.

"We sell African art so people are curious. The kids are loving the giraffe sitting over there, so kids want to come and play with it and kiss on it," Robin Tasco, owner of Tasco's Art Salon, said.

One of the highlights this year was the Maker's Village, with live demonstrations from a blacksmith making gardening supplies and an artisan making pottery.

There were also hands-on activities, with kids making their own flower crowns.

The event drew thousands of people from neighborhoods across Philadelphia, and people who have been here before say the festival is growing every year.

"Even just after this pandemic, people are excited to be out, be amongst other people, other faces," Donna Tiffany Tull said.

The free, family-friendly event had plenty of food and entertainment.

And the weather was perfect.

"It's such a relief right after a long winter to finally see some green things and to smell gardens and flowers and everything comes back alive and just feels a lot better," a woman said.

An event that brings the community together in a celebration of spring.