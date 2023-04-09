Thousands attend 90th Annual Philadelphia Easter Promenade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people came out Sunday for the Philadelphia Easter Promenade. It's one of the oldest holiday parades in the city's history.

The weather was perfect for the 90th Annual Philadelphia Easter Promenade.

The festivities kicked off at 5th and South Streets.

"I'm just excited to be here. Everybody looks so beautiful and festive," Beyonce Best, of North Philadelphia, said.

The march included live music, a stilt walker and, of course, Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail.

"I feel happy about it because I like bunnies," 7-year-old Janeya Riley said.

The popular event was an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to show off their extravagant Easter outfits.

"This is the most Eastery dress I could find," Brittany Lynn, the emcee of the event, said. "It's a little Dolly Parton."

"The best part of the parade is seeing everybody smiling and the kids waving to their friends on the sidewalk," Henri David, the grand marshal of the parade, said.

The parade lasted a quarter mile and ended at the Headhouse Plaza, where the crowd gathered around the stage.

"We've got lots of different performers, lots of special guests, we have some really fantastic fashion judges," Sarah Cowell, of the South Street Headhouse District, said.

The featured event at the promenade was the costume contest, with prizes given out for best dressed family, best dressed pet and best Easter bonnet.

"She went into the babes category for best dressed. She won and we're very happy and excited," Stephanie Jackson said of her daughter who won the costume contest.

Some people have made it a yearly tradition for their families to come to the promenade.

For others, this was their first time.

"I don't know what I was doing all the past Easters," Phil Tedros said. "Probably sleeping in until 3 p.m., but now that I made it out to this one, I'm pretty happy I did."

Guests were encouraged to stay for the day and enjoy a meal at one of several neighborhood restaurants hosting Easter Sunday brunch.