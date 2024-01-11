Man arrested for 2013 Bucks County cold case during home invasion

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced the end of a decade-old cold case on Thursday. Thomas Delgado, 50, a Philadelphia native, was arrested for the 2013 murder of Joseph Canazaro in Hilltown Township.

Delgado was charged with criminal homicide, rape, burglary, kidnapping and other related charges, the Bucks County DA's Office said.

Delgado is one of the two men who broke into the Canazaro residence on Jan. 18, 2013, the Bucks County DA said.

During the home invasion, the burglars helped tie up Canazaro along with his son and a woman before ransacking the home. While inside the home, Delgado sexually assaulted the female, according to the affidavit.

The woman and the boy managed to escape and called 911. When police arrived, they found Canazaro dead inside the garage.

An autopsy concluded Canazaro was stabbed multiple times.

Police say the robbers took off from Canazaro's home in his black pickup truck, which was later recovered at the Quakertown Plaza Shopping Center.

A forensic examination matched Delgado's DNA to evidence collected at the crime scene and Canazaro's stolen truck, the DA said.

Delgado was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility and denied bail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact to Bucks County detectives.